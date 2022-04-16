68% of people would rather donate to Ukraine than to religious organization, survey finds

Expand / Collapse search
By Ahmed Sharma
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
As celebrations prepare for Easter Sunday, a recent survey by WalletHub showed some intriguing key facts. 

Among its findings, WalletHub said more people plan to spend more money during the 2022 Easter celebrations and that religion seemed to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic

Many adults still want an Easter basket, report says

If you haven't gotten Easter candy for the kids yet, don't forget about the adults. 52% actually say that they eat more candy now than they did when they were kids.

Simultaneously, the survey also found many more people would apparently rather donate money to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, than to a religious organization. 

EXPLAINER: How are donations to Ukraine shipped to refugees, soldiers?

Here is a list of other key findings from the survey: 

  • People plan to spend more this year. 45% of Americans are planning to spend more on Easter this year than in 2021.
  • More people plan to celebrate in person this year. Americans are 15% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year.
  • Religion is a source of comfort. 51% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic.
  • Taxes don’t matter as much for church donations. 72% of people say they don’t consider the tax benefits when making religious donations.
  • Younger people are more likely to donate more. People under 30 are almost 3.5X more likely to donate more than usual to their church this Easter than those over 59.

