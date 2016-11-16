911 Calls: Man shot and killed during Charlotte protests

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested Rayquan Borum for the murder of 26-year-old Justin Carr during the Charlotte protests.

In court on Monday, Mecklenburg County prosecutors said that Borum admitted to shooting Justin Carr in the head. His next court date is scheduled for October 5.

Around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning detectives arrested Borum without incident. He was taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed by Homicide Detectives and taken to the Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff's Office.



Borum has been charged with murder.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Pack is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.