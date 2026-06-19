Man found shot inside crashed car in Phoenix neighborhood

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The Brief On June 19, at 2:00am, police and fire found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have made no arrests, and ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Police say no suspects are in custody after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on June 19 in a Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers found a man with gunshot wounds at around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

"Early information suggests the victim was shot and then drove away before crashing his vehicle at the location where officers found him," police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim or suspects' names.

They are unsure if the residence he was found at has any relation to the investigation.

What you can do:

Police suggest that anyone with information about the incident should contact them at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

For Spanish speakers, they can call 480-TESTIGO.

Map of where the man was found: