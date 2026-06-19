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Man found shot inside crashed car in Phoenix neighborhood

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 19, 2026 9:46 AM MST
Published June 19, 2026 9:46 AM MST
article

Police investigation at 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

The Brief

    • On June 19, at 2:00am, police and fire found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
    • Police have made no arrests, and ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - Police say no suspects are in custody after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on June 19 in a Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers found a man with gunshot wounds at around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

"Early information suggests the victim was shot and then drove away before crashing his vehicle at the location where officers found him," police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim or suspects' names.

They are unsure if the residence he was found at has any relation to the investigation.

What you can do:

Police suggest that anyone with information about the incident should contact them at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous. 

For Spanish speakers, they can call 480-TESTIGO.

Map of where the man was found:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews