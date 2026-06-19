Man found shot inside crashed car in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police say no suspects are in custody after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on June 19 in a Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers found a man with gunshot wounds at around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Dig deeper:
"Early information suggests the victim was shot and then drove away before crashing his vehicle at the location where officers found him," police said.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the victim or suspects' names.
They are unsure if the residence he was found at has any relation to the investigation.
What you can do:
Police suggest that anyone with information about the incident should contact them at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.
For Spanish speakers, they can call 480-TESTIGO.
Map of where the man was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department