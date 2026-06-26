House fire in Paradise Valley leaves 4 displaced

The Brief A large house fire broke out at around 7 a.m. on June 26 in Paradise Valley near 64th Street and Mountain View Road. The response was upgraded to a first-alarm fire due to the size of the home, drawing crews from both the Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments. Four residents and one dog safely evacuated the home, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Four individuals were displaced after a house fire on the morning of June 26 in Paradise Valley.

What we know:

At around 7 a.m. on June 26, crews from the Phoenix Fire Department were called to a fire near 64th Street and Mountain View Road. Because of the size of the home, the incident was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire. Because of that, the Scottsdale Fire Department was called in to assist.

"So this is a large house, so a lot of opportunity for fire spread, so we had more crews come in case that fire does get bigger. Also, it is warm out, so we want to make sure our crews get breaks," Captain DJ Lee of the Phoenix Fire Department said. "We want to make sure they can come our rest and rehab before we send them back in."

Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the east side of the home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

"This is like we said, an attic space, hard to get to different areas we had to get to," Lee said. "We had to get ladder crews to the roof to cut multiple holes. Being on top of the roof on top of a fire is never a safe thing so it takes caution. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire did a great job attacking this fire and now were just hitting the hot spots."

Because of the quick response, the fire was contained to the east side of the home. Four people who live in the house and one dog all made it out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Fire has not determined what caused the fire or how much damage it caused to the home.

Map of where the fire happened: