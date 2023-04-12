911: Phoenix area emergency departments struggle to fill dispatcher slots amid worker shortage

911 operators are on the other end of the line when people are in trouble and need help, but emergency departments across the country, including those in the Phoenix area, are struggling to fill 911 operator jobs.

"First ones that somebody who is having a life emergency is speaking to, so it's critical that they have the skillet," said Sergeant Hector Encina with the Tempe Police Department.

Sgt. Encinas says dispatchers also look out for officers on the street.

"It's crucial sometimes," said Alex Duarte, a 911 dispatcher with Tempe Police. "When officers get in a situation, we're their lifeline. We're sending them help, any resources that they need. We're behind the scenes, but it's like being right there."

Duarte has been with Tempe dispatch for over 20 years, and he says it is an exciting, rewarding career.

As mentioned above, there is a shortage of 911 operators currently, reaching an average of 30% across the country. Tempe Police is looking to hire people to fill 11 full-time openings, with a starting pay of $24 per hour, along with city benefits. Applicants need a high school diploma.

Communications Bureau Manager Tonya Logan said if a person can type, they will thoroughly train them to do everything else, no matter who’s on the line.

"Whether its a child caller or an elderly caller, people that are in crisis, We teach you how to handle all of those types," said Logan.