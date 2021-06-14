Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

A clean sweep: Fans react as Phoenix Suns head to Western Conference Finals

By
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fans react as Phoenix Suns head to Western Conference Finals

FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke with some excited fans who are already preparing for the next Suns game after the team swept the Denver Nuggets in Game 4.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Now, excited fans are already preparing for the next game.

Ticket sales for the next game went on sale at 10 a.m. on June 14, with fans braving the heat hours before tickets were made available.

"No better feeling to beat the Lakers who have been our arch-nemesis, so that was sweet in itself," said John, a Suns fan.

"Excited to see the Suns finally getting out there," said another fan, Mikey.

The Suns are advancing and will play either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Utah Jazz. Either way, fans say they're excited for the Western Conference finals. With the way the team swept the Nuggets, they're hopeful the Suns will win.

"Going through the hard years of the rough seasons…makes the playoffs that much more glorious," John said.

It's been long overdue for Carolina.

"We were beyond happy because this is something that has been a long time coming," Carolina said. "It’s been what, ten years since they’ve been here? So we’re excited."

Osvaldo, another Suns fan, says he has high hopes.

"I hope to play the Clippers just because so we get home advantage, but either way I think we will definitely make it to the finals," Osvaldo said. "It’s a little nerve wracking being here [for] the first time in like 11 years, but we’re going to do it. I think we have a good chance at making it to the finals and even winning."

A final date has not yet been set for the first game of the next round.

