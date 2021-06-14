A clean sweep: Fans react as Phoenix Suns head to Western Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Now, excited fans are already preparing for the next game.

Ticket sales for the next game went on sale at 10 a.m. on June 14, with fans braving the heat hours before tickets were made available.

"No better feeling to beat the Lakers who have been our arch-nemesis, so that was sweet in itself," said John, a Suns fan.

"Excited to see the Suns finally getting out there," said another fan, Mikey.

The Suns are advancing and will play either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Utah Jazz. Either way, fans say they're excited for the Western Conference finals. With the way the team swept the Nuggets, they're hopeful the Suns will win.

"Going through the hard years of the rough seasons…makes the playoffs that much more glorious," John said.

It's been long overdue for Carolina.

"We were beyond happy because this is something that has been a long time coming," Carolina said. "It’s been what, ten years since they’ve been here? So we’re excited."

Osvaldo, another Suns fan, says he has high hopes.

"I hope to play the Clippers just because so we get home advantage, but either way I think we will definitely make it to the finals," Osvaldo said. "It’s a little nerve wracking being here [for] the first time in like 11 years, but we’re going to do it. I think we have a good chance at making it to the finals and even winning."

A final date has not yet been set for the first game of the next round.

