A massive fire in Glendale, a baby allegedly decapitated during delivery: this week's top stories

Human remains, trucks stolen | Crime Files
Our top crime stories for the week of Aug. 6: A family mourns after human remains on South Mountain are identified; an update to an Arizona missing persons case that leaves more questions than answers; a fight at Arizona Mills; a woman's arrest in connection to a dog attack; and a local man forced to shutter his business after two of his work trucks were stolen.
This week's top stories include a report of a baby being decapitated during birth in Georgia, a massive fire in Glendale, and the tragic story of a boy being photographed playing in a dust pile dying moments later.
Here at the top stories fro Aug. 6 to 12.
1. Police investigating, lawsuit filed after baby allegedly decapitated during delivery at metro Atlanta hospital
Police are now investigating after a lawsuit alleging a baby was decapitated during delivery on July 9 was filed against Southern Regional Medical Center and others.
2. Woman charged with performing sex acts on dog
A Taylor woman has been charged with performing sex acts on a dog -- and encouraging it to do the same to her.
3. $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida
The winning numbers have been drawn for the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing -- where the top prize winner can score up to $1.58 billion.
4. Boy photographed playing in dust pile dies moments later: 'Tragic'
A 7-year-old boy in Brazil died moments after he played in a pile of limestone powder, poisoning him as he breathed the powder into his lungs.
5. Massive fire burning in the Phoenix area
A massive fire sparked at a plastic recycling yard Saturday night and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air for all of the Valley to witness.
6. Shoplifting leads to fight at Arizona Mills, suspects sought
The three suspects fled the scene on foot and remain on the loose. They are described as two black females and one black male, possibly in their late teens to early-20s.
7. 'Hope just broke completely': Years-old remains found in South Phoenix identified through DNA
Three-year-old human remains were discovered in South Phoenix and the victim has been identified, draining the last bit of hope the family had that the young man would make it home alive.
8. Arizona missing persons case leads to discovery of wounded man, 2 bodies: Questions remain
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Chad Holvig was last seen leaving his Tonopah home to visit his son, Dalton, in Goodyear. Now, his son was found with gunshot wounds, and deputies have discovered two more bodies.
9. 6 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Arizona
The Mega Millions tickets were sold in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.
10. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declares State of Emergency due to historic heat wave
Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency due to the historic heat parts of the state experienced this summer.