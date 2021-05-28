AAA expects big increase in travellers for Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Travel is back, and in a big way for 2021 as COVID-related travel restrictions ease.

Across the U.S., 37 million people are traveling, representing an approximately 60% increase from 2020.

While travel numbers across the United States remain 13% down from 2019 levels, AAA officials say the latest numbers indicate growing confidence in travel.

In Arizona, AAA officials expect more than 760,000 people travelling from across the state, a 61% increase from 2020.

"Road trips increased by about 15%. Air travel is the highest increase, going up 546%" said Aldo Vasquez with AAA Arizona.

On the roads, traffic is backed up as many try to get to their destination on May 28.

"Free. I feel free, and I’m just glad we are over the hump," said one traveller.

