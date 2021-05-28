Expand / Collapse search

AAA expects big increase in travellers for Memorial Day Weekend 2021

More people are hitting the roads this Memorial Day Weekend

AAA officials say 37 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, an approximately 60 percent increase from 2020.

PHOENIX - Travel is back, and in a big way for 2021 as COVID-related travel restrictions ease.

Across the U.S., 37 million people are traveling, representing an approximately 60% increase from 2020.

While travel numbers across the United States remain 13% down from 2019 levels, AAA officials say the latest numbers indicate growing confidence in travel.

In Arizona, AAA officials expect more than 760,000 people travelling from across the state, a 61% increase from 2020.

"Road trips increased by about 15%. Air travel is the highest increase, going up 546%" said Aldo Vasquez with AAA Arizona.

On the roads, traffic is backed up as many try to get to their destination on May 28.

"Free. I feel free, and I’m just glad we are over the hump," said one traveller.

