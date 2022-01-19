Abandoned jewelry, money, collectibles going up for auction in Arizona

The Arizona Dept. of Revenue is auctioning off items from safety deposit boxes that have been abandoned for years starting Jan. 19.

Officials say the auction, which will be held online for the public, will include "jewelry, coins, currency, and a variety of collectible items" that have not been claimed by their owners for years.

The contents of the safety deposit boxes are being sold "as-is" and "where-is," and it will be sold to the highest bidder.

The proceeds from the items sold will be moved to an account where the rightful owners can still claim the funs, officials say. The owners of the safety deposit boxes can still claim their property by providing the proper identification and proof of ownership.

"ADOR's Unclaimed Property Unit returns millions of dollars of unclaimed assets to their rightful owners every year," officials said in a statement. "In fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), over $48 million was paid out."

The auction will be held at https://www.sierraauction.com/ from 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.

An in-person preview will be held at Sierra Auction Management, Inc. at 4298 N. 35th Drive in Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



More info: https://azdor.gov/news-events-notices/news/arizona-department-revenue-auction-unclaimed-property-items

