Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said.

Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.

"When fire crews arrived on the scene they found three connected buildings burning and took a defensive posture to surround and extinguish the flames. The fire was suppressed with no injuries being reported on the fireground," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

It isn't known what caused the fire.

The school, according to a web search, has been permanently closed for a few years following reports of sanitary issues and low test scores. The school was a part of the Murphy Elementary District.