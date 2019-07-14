Expand / Collapse search

About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire

Published 
Consumer
FOX 35 Orlando

On Wednesday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 180,000 battery-powered smoke and fire alarms.

The alarms were recalled because they may have a misaligned internal switch, causing the alarms to not activate properly. This poses a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. There has already been 134 reports of failure.

The 180,000 alarms recalled are from Universal Security Instruments. They will have model number MI3050S or MI3050SB and a date code between January 19th, 2015 to July 11th, 2016. The alarms are white and five-and-a-half inches in diameter. The words 'Universal' and 'Smoke & Fire Alarm' are printed on the front.

The recalled units must be replaced.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.