About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire

On Wednesday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 180,000 battery-powered smoke and fire alarms.

The alarms were recalled because they may have a misaligned internal switch, causing the alarms to not activate properly. This poses a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. There has already been 134 reports of failure.

The 180,000 alarms recalled are from Universal Security Instruments. They will have model number MI3050S or MI3050SB and a date code between January 19th, 2015 to July 11th, 2016. The alarms are white and five-and-a-half inches in diameter. The words 'Universal' and 'Smoke & Fire Alarm' are printed on the front.

The recalled units must be replaced.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.