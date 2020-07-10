Abrazo hospitals order refrigerated storage for overflow morgue capacity if needed

Abrazo Health has ordered refrigerated storage in the event that it is needed for overflow morgue capacity in its hospitals amid rising coronavirus cases in Arizona.

A spokesperson for Abrazo Health tells FOX 10 that while the hospitals currently have adequate morgue space, the state has asked hospitals to implement emergency plans.

"Abrazo hospitals currently have adequate morgue space. The state has requested that hospitals implement their emergency plans. Part of activating our plan includes the ability to handle overflow morgue capacity if needed. Abrazo has taken a proactive approach by ordering refrigerated storage in the event it may be needed during a surge of COVID patients. At this point it is not needed. We do agree with the Mayor’s points around promoting awareness around masking, continuing to practice social distancing and seeking medical care in the event of an emergency need."

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX 10 it is also making further preparations amid a coronavirus surge in Arizona.

"Our planners at Unified Command are moving toward acquiring coolers and staffing because Office of the Medical Examiner is currently near capacity for body storage. This is a situation that occurs almost every summer and is further complicated by the current pandemic."

Banner Health tells FOX 10 it currently has morgue capacity and has contingency plans in place in the event they exceed capacity.

On July 9, Governor Doug Ducey announced that indoor dining capacity at restaurants will be limited to less than 50% of its capacity.

The following day, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,221 new cases of COVID-19 and additional deaths.

