Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Activist paints 'Baby Lives Matter' outside Planned Parenthood facility in Charlotte

Published 
Nc
FOX 13 News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Anti-abortion activist Tayler Hansen painted the phrase “Baby Lives Matter” on the street outside two women’s health clinics in Charlotte, N.C., this week.

The first one was painted outside of a Planned Parenthood facility, and the other was painted on the street near a clinic called, “A Preferred Women's Health Center.”

Hansen said he is “trying to raise awareness in a truly peaceful way.” He’s painted the same phrase in Salt Lake City, Richmond and Washington.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD'S NEW YORK CHAPTER DISAVOWS FOUNDER MARGARET SANGER OVER RACIST EUGENICS

WBTV’s Sky 3 took a picture of the mural outside the Planned Parenthood clinic, before it was painted over by other activists.

Local newspaper Queen City Nerve reported Thursday that Hansen's painting outside the Planned Parenthood facility was covered with phrases such as, “Your body, your choice,” and “BLM.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The phrase, “Baby Lives Matter,” is a play off of “Black Lives Matter,” the movement that has spurred thousands of protests against police brutality nationwide since 2013.

Murals of “Black Lives Matter” have been added in the nation’s capital and other cities around the country.

Read more at FOXNEWS.