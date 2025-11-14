Activists express worries after AZ Purple Heart combat veteran was deported

The Brief A Purple Heart combat veteran was deported on the morning of Nov. 14 from Florence. Barco also suffered from PTSD, and got into some legal trouble back home. Activists say they are upset at the way Barco was treated.



Jose Barco’s family and friends say they do not know where he is going or what he will do when he gets there.

The backstory:

Jose Barco is a Venezuelan national. He came here with his family as a child, enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, was injured in Iraq, and received a Purple Heart.

Barco, however, also suffered from PTSD, and got into some trouble back home. He spent 15 years in prison for firing a gun into a group of teenagers at a house party in Colorado Springs, Colo., and hitting a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the leg.

After fighting his deportation several times, friends, family, and activists say Barco finally gave up.

Local perspective:

A group of local activists held a news conference in front of ICE headquarters along Central Avenue in Phoenix on Nov. 14.

The activists are upset at the way Barco was treated, and say it’s part of a bigger scare tactic by the Trump administration to spread fear within the immigrant community.

What they're saying:

"The treatment that Jose injured in detention has been so cruel and so inhumane, that even after serving 15 years in prison and going to war, he said more than once he would much rather be in war on that day, or in prison, than being in ICE detention," said Vets Forward Executive Director Ricardo Reyes.

The other side:

We have reached out to immigration enforcement for a statement on Barco’s deportation.