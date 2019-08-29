Actress Kirsten Dunst to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday honoring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst.

Dunst will be joined in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony near the Gateway to the Walk of Fame at Hollywood Boulevard near La Brea Avenue by Sofia Coppola, who directed Dunst in three films, and Dunst's fiance, Jesse Plemons, who played her husband on the second season of the FX black comedy-crime drama anthology "Fargo."

The star is the 2,671st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.

The ceremony comes four days after the premiere of the Showtime dark comedy "On Becoming a God in Central Florida," in which Dunst stars as a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of a multibillion dollar pyramid scheme. Dunst is also among the series' executive producers.

Dunst, 37, first gained fame in 1994 for portraying child vampire Claudia in the horror drama "Interview with the Vampire,'' which brought her a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress when she was 12 years old.

Dunst received a best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television Golden Globe nomination in 2015 and an outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie Emmy nomination in 2016 for her role of beautician Peggy Blumquist in "Fargo."

Dunst is best known for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker's girlfriend, in three Spider-Man movies. The films she starred in directed by Coppola were "The Virgin Suicides," "Marie Antoinette" and "The Beguiled.''

Dunst's other film credits include "Jumanji," "Eternal Sunshine of

the Spotless Mind," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Dick," "Bring It On," "Melancholia," "Midnight Special" and "Hidden Figures."

"Kirsten Dunst is one of those talents that people never forget," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. "Her films show the strength of women and she is a great role model for women of all ages around the world.''

CNS contributed to this report.