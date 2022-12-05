Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after 'battle with cancer'

Kirstie Alley, known as the star of films and TV shows including "Cheers" and "Look Who’s Talking," has died. She was 71.

According to family, the actress died following a "battle with cancer" and was "surrounded by her closest family."

The family issued a statement on social media Monday, writing "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The statement concluded by thanking Alley's fans, adding, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

FILE - Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe. (NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

She starred opposite Ted Danson as Rebecca Howe on "Cheers," the beloved NBC sitcom about a Boston bar, from 1987 to 1993. She joined the show at the height of its popularity after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

Alley would win an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role in 1991. She would take a second Emmy for best lead actress in a miniseries or television movie in 1993 for playing the title role in the CBS TV movie "David's Mother."

She had her own sitcom on the network, "Veronica's Closet," from 1997 to 2000.

In the 1989 comedy "Look Who's Talking," which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby who's inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in the 1990 sequel "Look Who's Talking Too."

John Travolta, her co-star in both films, paid her tribute in an Instagram post.

FILE - Kirstie Alley and John Travolta in 1989. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

She would play a fictionalized version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series "Fat Actress," a show that drew comedy from her public and media treatment over her weight gain and loss.

And in recent years she appeared on several reality shows, including "Dancing With the Stars."

FILE - Kirstie Alley appearing in the ABC tv movie "Prince of Bel Air." ( Erik Hein /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Alley attended Kansas State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles.

Her first television appearances were as a game show contestant, on "The Match Game" in 1979 and Password" in 1980.

She made her film debut in 1982's "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.