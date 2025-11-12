Expand / Collapse search

Adelita Grijalva: AZ rep.-elect to be sworn in on Nov. 12

Published  November 12, 2025 7:17am MST
Adelita Grijalva
Rep-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., participates in House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Nearly two months after winning a special election, Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva will be sworn into Congress on Wednesday.
    • Grijalva won a special election on Sept. 23 to fill her late father's seat in Congressional District 7.
    • House Speaker Mike Johnson previously said that Grijalva would not be sworn in until the federal government shutdown ends.

PHOENIX - Several weeks after winning a special election, Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva will be sworn into Congress on Wednesday in the nation's capitol.

The backstory:

Grijalva, a Democrat, was elected on Sept. 23 to fill her late father's seat to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District. 

Arizona Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly addressed the Senate floor last week, blaming House Speaker Mike Johnson for the delay in Grijalva's swearing-in. They claimed that the delay is to prevent Grijalva from providing the final signature needed on a petition to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Johnson has said that Grijalva would not be sworn in until the federal government reopens, which could come Wednesday when the House votes on a bill to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

RELATED: Adelita Grijalva sets record for swearing-in delay

What's next:

Johnson will perform Grijalva's ceremonial swearing-in, which is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m. Arizona time.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports on Nov. 12 and 6, 2025.

