Adelita Grijalva: AZ rep.-elect to be sworn in on Nov. 12

The Brief Nearly two months after winning a special election, Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva will be sworn into Congress on Wednesday. Grijalva won a special election on Sept. 23 to fill her late father's seat in Congressional District 7. House Speaker Mike Johnson previously said that Grijalva would not be sworn in until the federal government shutdown ends.



Several weeks after winning a special election, Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva will be sworn into Congress on Wednesday in the nation's capitol.

The backstory:

Grijalva, a Democrat, was elected on Sept. 23 to fill her late father's seat to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

Related article

Arizona Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly addressed the Senate floor last week, blaming House Speaker Mike Johnson for the delay in Grijalva's swearing-in. They claimed that the delay is to prevent Grijalva from providing the final signature needed on a petition to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Johnson has said that Grijalva would not be sworn in until the federal government reopens, which could come Wednesday when the House votes on a bill to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Related article

What's next:

Johnson will perform Grijalva's ceremonial swearing-in, which is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m. Arizona time.