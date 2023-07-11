ADOT replaces worn out rubberized asphalt with specialized concrete smoothing process

You may have noticed a lot of freeway closures recently, but you've probably also noticed the smoother drive.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing older, worn out sections of rubberized asphalt across several Valley freeways by doing something known as diamond grinding, which creates a lighter, smoother surface, and reduces tire noise. The special treatment also lasts a lot longer.

"A rubberized asphalt surface can last 10 years, maybe a little longer than that, but the diamond grinding surface, it winds up lasting 30 plus years, so it will cut down on maintenance costs and the need to close freeways to treat them," said ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel.

ADOT has treated more than 50 miles on Valley freeways. They plan to do more on Loop 101 in the northwest Valley in 2025.