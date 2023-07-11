Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

ADOT replaces worn out rubberized asphalt with specialized concrete smoothing process

Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

ADOT repaving Phoenix area freeways

PHOENIX - You may have noticed a lot of freeway closures recently, but you've probably also noticed the smoother drive.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing older, worn out sections of rubberized asphalt across several Valley freeways by doing something known as diamond grinding, which creates a lighter, smoother surface, and reduces tire noise. The special treatment also lasts a lot longer.

"A rubberized asphalt surface can last 10 years, maybe a little longer than that, but the diamond grinding surface, it winds up lasting 30 plus years, so it will cut down on maintenance costs and the need to close freeways to treat them," said ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel.

ADOT has treated more than 50 miles on Valley freeways. They plan to do more on Loop 101 in the northwest Valley in 2025.