Adult, child killed in Scottsdale crash: police
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say two people were killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Friday night at a Scottsdale intersection.
According to police, the crash happened on April 7 at Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
The victims have only been identified as an adult and a juvenile.
Multiple injuries that required transportation to the hospital were also reported, however, it's unknown how many people were hospitalized.
"At this time alcohol and speed appear to be a factor," police said.
Scottsdale Road is closed from Shea Boulevard to Mountain View Road. Please avoid the area.
Area where the crash happened: