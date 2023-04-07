Adult, child killed in Scottsdale crash: police

Police say two people were killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Friday night at a Scottsdale intersection.

According to police, the crash happened on April 7 at Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.

The victims have only been identified as an adult and a juvenile.

Multiple injuries that required transportation to the hospital were also reported, however, it's unknown how many people were hospitalized.

"At this time alcohol and speed appear to be a factor," police said.

Scottsdale Road is closed from Shea Boulevard to Mountain View Road. Please avoid the area.

Area where the crash happened: