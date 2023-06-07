Air India flight diverted to Russia finally arrives at SFO after 2-day ordeal

Air India Flight 173 first departed Delhi, India Tuesday before it had to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan – a remote part of Siberia – due to a problem with the plane's engines.

The airline shared video of the rescue plane taking off from Mumbai headed to Magadan Airport.

Many passengers slept in makeshift accommodations on mattresses on the floor due to the limitations of the Russian airport, being located in a remote area.

According to Reuters, Air India said the plane had low engine oil forced them to make the emergency landing.

Passengers told KTVU they were relieved when they landed in San Francisco after the two-day ordeal. For the most part, they said they were treated and fed well.

"Finally we are here to meet our family and we are happy that we are back safe," said Grace Gollaplli. "I would like to thank the captain of Air India for making the decision to emergency land in Russia. Yes, we had a few problems but we they gave us good food and all."

Passengers aboard the plane said they were barred from leaving the hostel where they were staying while waiting for a replacement plane.

They were also unable to use credit cards because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

The weather in Magadan was approximately 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Passengers on the flight were offered a refund for the delayed flight and given a voucher for a future Air India flight.



