Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:49 PM MST until WED 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley

Air marshal says he was asked to remove his American flag face covering

By Morse Diggs
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Controversial American flag face mask aboard a flight

A Federal Air Marshal was forced to remove his face covering on a Frontier Airlines flight.

ATLANTA - An airline passenger who had an American flag on a face covering was told he could not board a Frontier jet.

It happened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The traveler, who was working undercover as an air marshal, was wearing a gaiter style face covering. According to sources familiar with the incident, a gate agent explained his covering might be offensive to other customers.

"I was outraged," said Ryan Weaver, who learned about the encounter from a friend -- the other marshal who boarded that flight.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

(Use with permission for FOX 5 and affiliates)

After the unidentified marshal was instructed, he could not wear his covering, he was given a generic mask to put on. He did that but put it under his gaiter covering. Ultimately, he took off his gaiter and boarded the flight to start work.

A spokeswoman for Frontier called the entire matter a misunderstanding. The airline has a policy banning certain styles of masks, but not an image of the flag, according to the airline executive.

The airline gate agent mistook the gaiter covering, which is allowed, for a bandanna style covering, which is not in the policy.