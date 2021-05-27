Airbnb extends 'party ban' policy through summer 2021

Parties are still prohibited for properties listed on Airbnb . The tech-forward vacation rental company announced it is extending its party ban through summer 2021, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Previously, the party ban was imposed in August 2020 and was said to be "in effect indefinitely until further notice."

At the time the number of coronavirus cases was rising on a global scale. But, with nine months since the party ban’s start and increasing vaccination efforts around the world, Airbnb is upholding its policy while the pandemic lingers.

Per Airbnb’s ban, hosts are prohibited from using language or choosing search filters that indicate their property is party- or event-friendly.

A spokesperson for Airbnb tells FOX Business that the company’s current policy has a 16-person cap per property. Anything more than that would be considered a party and would be a violation of the ban.

Airbnb hosts and vacation-seeking users can expect a potential update on the policy at the end of summer.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many Airbnb hosts already prohibited parties in their "House Rules," the travel company stated in its release.

Currently, there are more than 168.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus around the globe, according to data published in the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard . Additionally, more than 1.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Travel market research Destination Analysts reports that more than three-quarters of Americans (77.5%) have thought of traveling again or have already planned a trip as of the week of May 24.

