Airplane makes emergency landing at Firebird Motorsports Park

An airplane made an emergency landing near the Firebird Motorsports Park.

Gila River Police said there were no injuries or damage to the aircraft.

The emergency landing was prompted by a landing gear failure, authorities said in a press release.

The aircraft will be removed by the owner, according to the release.

Firebird Motorsports Park is located just south of Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino, west of Interstate 10 and south of Loop 202.