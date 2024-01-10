Alaska Airlines cancels all flights on Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft through Jan. 13 after mid-air door blowout

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Alaska Airlines cancels all flights on Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft through Jan. 13 after mid-air door blowout

By Danielle Wallace
Published 
Air and Space
FOX Business

Boeing 737 Max 9 concerns cancel flights

Travelers are facing dozens of flight cancelations, because emergency inspections are being performed on Boeing 737 Max 9 jets after a door blew out of a plane mid-flight.

Alaska Airlines has canceled all flights on Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft through January 13 after a mid-air blowout forced an emergency landing in Portland as startled passengers clutched oxygen masks with a gaping hole in the plane.

In an online update Wednesday, Alaska Airlines said it continues to wait for documentation from Boeing and the FAA to begin inspection of the airlines's 737-9 MAX fleet.  

"We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancelations due to these aircraft being out of service. However, the safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards," the update shared online said.

"As of this morning, we have made the decision to cancel all flights on 737-9 MAX aircraft through Saturday, Jan. 13 while we conduct inspections and prepare fully for return to service," Alaska Airlines continued. "This equates to between 110-150 flights per day. We hope this action provides guests with a little more certainty, and we are working around the clock to reaccommodate impacted guests on other flights."

READ ALSO: Physics teacher who found plane debris in backyard explains why he thinks iPhone survived

Image 1 of 5

Anonymous via FOX News

This comes after Alaska Airlines already temporarily grounded its fleet of 65 737-9 MAX  on January 5 after a door plug detached during flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, Canada.

RELATED: Alaska Airlines door plug blow out: What’s known about the Boeing emergency

"This was a harrowing flight for our guests and crew, and we’re grateful that all individuals have been medically cleared," the airline said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) spearheaing the investigation of the incident, with the support of Alaska’s safety and technical teams and Boeing representatives.

RELATED: What went wrong? Veteran pilot explains Alaska Airlines mid-flight blowout

Alaska Airlines reiterated that three things must be in place prior to beginning inspections: A final Multi-Operator Message (MOM) provided by Boeing, providing inspection details for the 737-9 MAX aircraft as approved by the FAA; and an Alternate Methods of Compliance (AMOC) published by the FAA with details for approval of operators’ inspection processes to ensure compliance with their Airworthiness Directive.

RELATED: United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

The airline notes as a party to the NTSB investigation, the FAA works to ensure that inspection details address findings that may have surfaced during this process, even if not yet shared with the public. The third item listed is, "Detailed inspection instructions and processes developed by Alaska Airlines for our maintenance technicians to follow to conduct thorough inspections per the FAA’s specifications." 