Alec Baldwin scores win in 'Rust' fatal shooting case as DA drops firearm enhancement

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
from MON 11:51 AM MST until MON 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
High Wind Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Alec Baldwin scores win in 'Rust' fatal shooting case as DA drops firearm enhancement

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News

Alec Baldwin formally charged in 'Rust' shooting: Difference between live & 'dummy' rounds explained

Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged for his involvement in the fatal "Rust" shooting that led to Halyna Hutchins' death. "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged and six live rounds of ammunition were found on the set of "Rust," according to court documents. Steve Wolf, a film weapons safety expert, explains the difference between live and 'dummy' rounds More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

Alec Baldwin is no longer facing years behind bars in connection to the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally brought against Baldwin. First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the paperwork Monday morning, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' film set," Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the district attorney, told Fox News Digital. "The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

If Baldwin had been convicted of the involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges, the "30 Rock" actor would have faced a mandatory five years in jail.

The max jail time he faces now is 18 months.

ALEC BALDWIN CLAIMS GUN ENHANCEMENT IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING CHARGE ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL: ‘BASIC LEGAL ERROR’

Baldwin's lawyers had argued the enhancement was "unconstitutional" in a Feb. 10 filing.

'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' family | LiveNOW from FOX

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins after the cinematographer died on the set of "Rust." Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the New Mexico movie set. Attorney Gloria Allred announced the new lawsuit during a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She is representing Hutchins' parents and sister. More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

"The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident," the filing read.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in commission of a lawful act. 

Attorneys for Baldwin argued the firearms enhancement charge was not part of New Mexico law when the fatal shooting of Hutchins occurred, and that he could not be punished retroactively.

Legal experts previously explained to Fox News Digital why Baldwin's defense chose to file this motion, and predicted that the firearm enhancement would be dropped.

"The government can’t pass a law and retroactively punish someone under that law," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained to Fox News Digital. "The judge is likely going to toss that enhancement, and so Baldwin is just looking at a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail. Baldwin is facing less of a legal risk, so he has a lot of leverage going into a trial."

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting bodycam released

Police have released body camera footage from the scene of the "Rust" film set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins while filming a scene for the movie. The shooting is still under investigation and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the production and Baldwin on behalf of Hutchins' family.

"The original law that was on the books was very specific in the way it defined ‘brandishing,’ and Baldwin was clearly not in violation of that law, or he would have been charged as such," Ted Spaulding, a personal injury lawyer, told Fox News Digital. "Prosecutors were likely searching for something similar that they could charge him with when they found this newer version of the law that, interestingly, has a harsher sentence of five years and looked like something they could win at trial."

"The only issue is the bill was passed months after the shooting took place, and laws cannot be retroactively applied."

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer also granted the prosecution's motion for an extended time to respond to Baldwin's request for the special prosecutor to be removed from the case, according to a document also filed Monday.

The actor's attorneys previously argued Andrea Reeb could not simultaneously serve as the special prosecutor and as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

Footage shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun before fatal shooting

Video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun while on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21, 2021, prior to the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.

"Doing so vests two core powers of different branches – legislating and prosecuting – in the same person and is thus barred by the plain language of Article III of the New Mexico Constitution," the legal documents read.

Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

ALEC BALDWIN SUED IN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: HALYNA HUTCHINS' FAMILY SAYS ‘TO LEAVE THIS UNPUNISHED IS UNALLOWABLE’

Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico. The shot also injured director Joel Souza.

He is set to make his first court appearance on Feb. 24. Baldwin could appear virtually during the hearing, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Prosecutors laid out their case against Baldwin in specific detail in the probable cause statement released Jan. 31 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Baldwin's deviation from known standards, practice and protocol directly caused the fatal death of Hutchins," the documents state. 

"By not receiving the required training on firearms, not checking the firearm with the armorer, letting the armorer leave the firearms in the church without being present, deviating from the practice of only accepting the firearm from the armorer, not dealing with the safety complaints on set and/or making sure safety meetings were held, putting his finger on the trigger of a real firearm when a replica or rubber gun should have been used, pointing the firearms at Hutchins and Souza, and the overall handling of the firearms in a negligent manner, Baldwin acted with willful disregard for the safety of others and in a manner which endangered other people, specifically Hutchins and Souza."

Read more of this story from FOX News