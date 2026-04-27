Chandler residents raise safety concerns at public meeting over gunfire

The Brief Residents in a Chandler neighborhood held a public meeting to address ongoing safety concerns following reports of gunfire and property damage. Surveillance footage captured a suspect firing at cars on North Delaware Street, where hundreds of service calls have been placed in recent years. The situation involves conflicting accounts between neighbors, with police currently managing the dispute.



Residents in a Chandler neighborhood are speaking out about a pattern of violence and property damage that has prompted city officials to organize a public meeting.

The backstory:

Home surveillance videos have captured someone running by and shooting at car windows on North Delaware Street. The Chandler Police Department said there have been hundreds of service calls on the street in the past few years.

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The situation remains a dispute where some neighbors are pointing fingers at one home, while those residents deny being involved.

On April 21, Chandler police said they had been trying to navigate this dispute for years, amping up patrols and collecting statements and video.

"Well it’s one thing to prove that a shooting occurred. But it’s another thing to prove who committed that shooting," said Chandler Police Media Manager Ryan Cody. "The plan is to continue increasing patrols to enforce code, parking violations, as well as look into all calls for service."

What they're saying:

Ruth Maya, who lives on the street, attended the meeting in hopes that law enforcement would pay more attention to the neighborhood and her concerns. She noted that she has made more than 50 complaints to the police department.

"After six or seven years I think it’s enough," Maya said. "I think they need to feel the pressure and look at the big picture. And say hey these people are concerned. I mean I think police are supposed to protect us… If you go look at what the problem is, then you will know. Because everybody that has passed by there- they say what is this. It’s not ok. And it’s not ok."

Map of the neighborhood.