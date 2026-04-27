Safe DVS: Maricopa County loses domestic violence line amid budget crunch

The Brief Maricopa County’s Safe DVS centralized referral line for domestic violence victims is shutting down in just over two weeks. The 24/7 call center lost federal funding, and can no longer afford to stay staffed. Advocates are voicing their concerns over the impending closure.



In a little over two weeks, Maricopa County is losing its domestic violence referral line.

What we know:

Safe DVS is a centralized call center that victims can call to access legal help, shelters and sometimes, just the confidence needed to leave their abuser. The call center lost its federal funding, with the COVID funding it relied on expired.

While Safe DVS is still getting 40% of its funding from the City of Phoenix, that’s not enough to keep the 24/7 referral line staffed. When the closure takes effect on May 15, callers will have to reach out to each shelter directly.

By the numbers:

Arizona’s domestic violence statistics are considered elevated for a population, with more than 45,000 allegations reported in 2025, as well as nearly 25,000 calls made to hotlines and 84 related fatalities in 2023.

Local perspective:

Advocates within the state say losing the life-saving program is cause for concern.

Dusti Hyatt, who is a domestic violence survivor, said it’s a moment that many domestic violence victims experience: feeling enough pain and fear to finally reach out for help.

"The day that I left and did not go back, [it] was a morning that I woke up with a belt being tightened around my neck," Hyatt said. "If I had to end the situation that I was in, if I had to call around to find someone to help me, I honestly wouldn’t have done it, and I guarantee you there’s going to be a lot of people who just give up right away."

A New Leaf, which operates seven shelters throughout the Valley, also expressed concern.

"We know domestic violence gets worse in our communities when stress is higher in the households. So we know when the job market like right now is very difficult, that raises stress in the household and increases the likelihood of violence. Same thing when kids are at home during the holidays, when there are big events, or major political disruptions, a lot of those things can lead to increased stress and violence in the household," said Tanner Swanson, marketing director for A New Leaf.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, help is available.

General

For emergencies, call 911

For general assistance, call 211

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: https://www.arizonasurvivors.org/

Maricopa County DV Shelter Programs

A New Leaf – CAAFA (Apache Junction)

Singles and families, service animals and ESAs only

480-773-2359

De Colores (South Phoenix)

Singles and families. Pet-friendly. Spanish language services

602-269-1515

A New Leaf – Faith House (Glendale)

Singles and families

623-939-6798

New Life Center (Goodyear)

Singles and families. Pet-friendly

623-932-4404

Sojourner Center (Central Phoenix)

Singles and families. Pet-friendly. On-site childcare

602-244-0089

Chrysalis (North Phoenix)

Singles and families. Service animals only

602-944-4999

My Sister’s Place (Chandler)

Singles and families, service animals only

480-821-1024