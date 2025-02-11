Alicia Navarro: Man connected to formerly missing Arizona woman sentenced

The Brief Edmund Davis, 38, has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for possessing child sex abuse material (CSAM). 50 years of the 100-year sentence is suspended, and Davis is not eligible for parole for 25 years. Davis is connected to Alicia Navarro, a woman who went missing in Glendale when she was 14, and found years later in Montana.



Officials with the Montana Attorney General's Office say a man who had a connection with a previously missing Arizona woman has been sentenced to a lengthy jail term.

Per a statement, sentencing for 38-year-old Edmund Davis took place after he pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse material (CSAM) in 2024.

A multi-decade prison sentence for Davis

Edmund Davis

What we know:

According to the Montana AG's Office statement, Davis was sentenced to 100 years in prison, but 50 years of that sentence is suspended. Davis will also not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

The sentence handed to Davis matches the sentence that prosecutors asked the court to impose.

The backstory:

The case involving Davis began to unfold in 2023.

According to a statement issued by the Montana AG's Office in September 2024, police in Havre, Mont. served a search warrant at Davis's apartment, after learning that a woman who went missing from Glendale, Ariz. as a 14-year-old in 2019 was living there.

While the statement did not mention the woman's name, it matches with the developments in the Alicia Navarro case.

Navarro was declared found in 2023, according to Havre Police, after she walked into the police station and said she wanted to clear her status as a missing person. By the time Navarro was found, she was an 18-year-old woman.

According to an Associated Press article in October 2023, Davis was detained and questioned in July that same year by law enforcement agents who also searched the apartment that he had been living in with Navarro, citing neighbors and authorities.

During that search, officers saw Davis throw his cellphone into a trashcan and place items on top of it as if to hide it, according to a law enforcement affidavit. Dozens of images of suspected child sex abuse were found on Davis’s phone, the affidavit said.

Per the Montana AG's Office, a search warrant was secured for the digital devices, and investigators "identified a known child sexual abuse material photo series and other evidentiary images."

What we don't know:

According to the AP, authorities have never said whether Davis was a suspect in Navarro’s disappearance. The AP also notes that over the years, Navarro’s mother said her daughter may have been lured away by someone she met online.