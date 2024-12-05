All-clear: Lockdown lifted at Mesa Community College following nearby incident

The Brief Mesa Community College officials say a lockdown at their Southern Avenue and Dobson Road campus has been lifted. Mesa Police say they were investigating a crash in the area that may be connected to either a racing incident or road rage.



The community college was under lockdown for a time on the afternoon of December 5. While MCC did not mention what prompted the lockdown, Mesa Police say they were investigating a two-car crash in the area that may be connected to either a racing incident or road rage.

Police also say both MCC and Banner Desert Hospital, which is located nearby, were put on lockdown "due to reports that a male involved in the incident may be on foot in the area." Police say Banner Desert Hospital has resumed normal business.