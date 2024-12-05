Expand / Collapse search

All-clear: Lockdown lifted at Mesa Community College following nearby incident

By
Updated  December 5, 2024 4:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Previous Video) MCC, Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa under lockdown

Mesa Police say Mesa Community College and the nearby Banner Desert Hospital were put on lockdown due to an incident in the area.

The Brief

    • Mesa Community College officials say a lockdown at their Southern Avenue and Dobson Road campus has been lifted.
    • Mesa Police say they were investigating a crash in the area that may be connected to either a racing incident or road rage.

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with Mesa Community College say their campus at Southern Avenue and Dobson is no longer under lockdown.

The community college was under lockdown for a time on the afternoon of December 5. While MCC did not mention what prompted the lockdown, Mesa Police say they were investigating a two-car crash in the area that may be connected to either a racing incident or road rage.

Police also say both MCC and Banner Desert Hospital, which is located nearby, were put on lockdown "due to reports that a male involved in the incident may be on foot in the area." Police say Banner Desert Hospital has resumed normal business.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a post made by Mesa Community College officials on their X account.