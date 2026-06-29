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Alleged Arizona corn thief caught; 2 dead, 2 hurt in Mesa shooting l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 29, 2026 10:24 AM MST
Published June 29, 2026 10:24 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 29, 2026.

From a person criminally cited for allegedly stealing ears of corn out of a local field to a quadruple shooting in an East Valley neighborhood that left two people dead, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 29.

1. AZ corn thief criminally cited

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Crops and robbers: Arizona cops seize RV full of stolen corn
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Crops and robbers: Arizona cops seize RV full of stolen corn

Think twice before picking corn off the side of the road — a quick stop to grab a few ears ended up costing an Arizona driver their RV.

2. Deadly quadruple shooting in East Valley neighborhood

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Quadruple shooting in Mesa neighborhood leaves 2 dead
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Quadruple shooting in Mesa neighborhood leaves 2 dead

Four people were shot on Sunday night near Lindsay and Brown roads, leaving two of them dead, police said.

3. Gunfire erupts during south Phoenix robbery

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Police arrest 2 after South Phoenix robbery and neighborhood manhunt
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Police arrest 2 after South Phoenix robbery and neighborhood manhunt

An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested following an early morning robbery and a police search through South Phoenix neighborhoods.

4. Deadly Phoenix hit-and-run crash investigation

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Pedestrian killed, driver hurt in early morning Phoenix hit-and-run
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Pedestrian killed, driver hurt in early morning Phoenix hit-and-run

Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly June 28 hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road that left a 40-year-old pedestrian dead and a driver injured.

5. Pocket Fire near Sedona grows overnight

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Pocket Fire grows to 11,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts
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Pocket Fire grows to 11,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts

The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 11,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/29/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/29/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/29/26

Highs in the Valley will be below normal on Monday at around 103 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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