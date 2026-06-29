Alleged Arizona corn thief caught; 2 dead, 2 hurt in Mesa shooting l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 29, 2026.
From a person criminally cited for allegedly stealing ears of corn out of a local field to a quadruple shooting in an East Valley neighborhood that left two people dead, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 29.
1. AZ corn thief criminally cited
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Think twice before picking corn off the side of the road — a quick stop to grab a few ears ended up costing an Arizona driver their RV.
2. Deadly quadruple shooting in East Valley neighborhood
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Four people were shot on Sunday night near Lindsay and Brown roads, leaving two of them dead, police said.
3. Gunfire erupts during south Phoenix robbery
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An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested following an early morning robbery and a police search through South Phoenix neighborhoods.
4. Deadly Phoenix hit-and-run crash investigation
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Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly June 28 hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road that left a 40-year-old pedestrian dead and a driver injured.
5. Pocket Fire near Sedona grows overnight
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The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 11,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.
A look at today's weather
Highs in the Valley will be below normal on Monday at around 103 degrees.
Click here for full forecast