Alleged Arizona corn thief caught; 2 dead, 2 hurt in Mesa shooting l Morning News Brief

article

From a person criminally cited for allegedly stealing ears of corn out of a local field to a quadruple shooting in an East Valley neighborhood that left two people dead, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 29.

1. AZ corn thief criminally cited

Featured article

2. Deadly quadruple shooting in East Valley neighborhood

Featured article

3. Gunfire erupts during south Phoenix robbery

Featured article

4. Deadly Phoenix hit-and-run crash investigation

Featured article

5. Pocket Fire near Sedona grows overnight

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast