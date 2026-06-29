Arizona weather forecast: Strong wind gusts, fire warnings precede July 4 heat wave

The Brief Windy conditions and below-normal temperatures are affecting Arizona due to a low-pressure system and trough. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected in Flagstaff and around the Pocket fire, prompting fire weather alerts in northeastern Arizona. Temperatures in Phoenix will gradually rise throughout the week, reaching 107 degrees by Independence Day and 110 degrees by Sunday.



Temperatures were cooler than normal on Monday, with a high of only 103 degrees in Phoenix. The typical high this time of year is 107 degrees.

Looking Ahead:

The night will be mild, falling to around 77 degrees by Tuesday morning. This will be a great opportunity for morning outdoor activities!

The winds will lighten up overnight, but red flag warnings will be in effect for the Mogollon Rim and adjacent Colorado Plateau again Tuesday, due to high fire danger. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected in the warning zone, which includes Heber, Show Low, Greer, Winslow, Holbrook, Pine and Strawberry. The winds will be a little lighter near Flagstaff and Sedona, with gusts up to around 30 mph, and in the Valley, winds up to 20 mph are expected.

The winds will eventually lighten statewide, Wednesday through the weekend. Skies will be staying dry and sunny. The good news is that temperatures will be running around five to ten degrees cooler than normal through Thursday. Temperatures will be near-normal for Fourth of July weekend!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)