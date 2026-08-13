Seen on TV: August 13

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Fogo De Chão Gilbert

2134 S. Santan Village Pkwy

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://fogodechao.com/location/gilbert/

Uptown Cheapskate Chandler

3454 W. Chandler Blvd., #18

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.uptowncheapskate.com/location/chandler/

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