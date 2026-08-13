Seen on TV: August 13
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Thursday, August 13, 2026
Andy Biggs & Sine Kerr address Katie Hobbs, water rights & Arizona economy | FOX 10 Talks
Fogo De Chão Gilbert
- 2134 S. Santan Village Pkwy
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://fogodechao.com/location/gilbert/
Uptown Cheapskate Chandler
- 3454 W. Chandler Blvd., #18
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://www.uptowncheapskate.com/location/chandler/