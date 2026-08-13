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Phoenix man tucked dead girlfriend into bed; teens killed after car plunges down cliff l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 13, 2026 10:02 AM MST
Published August 13, 2026 10:02 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

From a Phoenix man accused of multiple felony charges after allegedly tucking his dead girlfriend into her bed to five teenage friends killed in a car crash, here are your top stories for August 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Man buckled dead GF into car, drove her home: cops

Featured

Phoenix man buckled dead girlfriend into her own Mercedes, drove her home and tucked her into bed: Gilbert PD
article

Phoenix man buckled dead girlfriend into her own Mercedes, drove her home and tucked her into bed: Gilbert PD

Phoenix man dressed his dead girlfriend, buckled her into her car, drove her home and tucked her into bed, court docs reveal.

2. No trafficking charges in sober living fraud yet

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Arizona AG's office secured 188 sober living indictments; victims say charges don't bring justice
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Arizona AG's office secured 188 sober living indictments; victims say charges don't bring justice

Families affected by the sober living Medicaid fraud scandal in Arizona are calling for state officials to pursue human trafficking and abuse charges against those involved in the billions of dollars scheme.

3. Arizona consumers impacted by dog food recall

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Dog food sold in 11 states recalled over salmonella contamination
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Dog food sold in 11 states recalled over salmonella contamination

Dog food sold in 11 states has been recalled because it’s contaminated with salmonella.

4. "Unimaginable loss" as new school year begins

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Five teen friends killed after vehicle plunges down Colorado cliff, leaving community shattered
article

Five teen friends killed after vehicle plunges down Colorado cliff, leaving community shattered

Five 17-year-old boys from Grand Junction, Colorado, died when their vehicle plunged off a cliff along Lookout Lane, with speed being investigated as a possible factor.

5. Man allegedly punched through drywall, attacked teen girl

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Man attacks teen girl after smashing through wall, Gainesville police say
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Man attacks teen girl after smashing through wall, Gainesville police say

Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke through drywall into a neighboring apartment and attacked a 15-year-old girl.

A look at today's weather

Arizona weather: Isolated storms expected on Thursday
Arizona weather: Isolated storms expected on Thursday

Arizona weather: Isolated storms expected on Thursday

Strong winds and heavy rain remain possible over higher terrain on August 13.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews