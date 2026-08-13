Phoenix man tucked dead girlfriend into bed; teens killed after car plunges down cliff l Morning News Brief

Extreme Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park