Phoenix man tucked dead girlfriend into bed; teens killed after car plunges down cliff l Morning News Brief

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From a Phoenix man accused of multiple felony charges after allegedly tucking his dead girlfriend into her bed to five teenage friends killed in a car crash, here are your top stories for August 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Man buckled dead GF into car, drove her home: cops

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2. No trafficking charges in sober living fraud yet

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3. Arizona consumers impacted by dog food recall

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4. "Unimaginable loss" as new school year begins

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5. Man allegedly punched through drywall, attacked teen girl

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