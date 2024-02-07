Allen mother tortured children with knives, tried to put 3-year-old in oven, arrest affidavit says

An Allen woman arrested after a SWAT standoff was wanted for allegedly abusing her children, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

36-year-old Lul Top was arrested on Monday morning at a home on Tanglewood Drive.

Lul Top (Source: Collin County Jail)

Top barricaded herself inside the attic of the home while law enforcement tried to serve a warrant. She was arrested after two hours.

An arrest affidavit for Top details the charges against her.

On January 8, 2024, Allen police were called to the home on Tanglewood Drive after Top allegedly assaulted her husband in front of her 6 children, court documents say.

Child Protective Services removed the children from the home following the incident.

A 3-year-old child told interviewers at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County that Top had tried to put her inside an oven that the child said was hot. A 10-year-old child told the investigator he had to physically fight his mother to get the 3-year-old away from the heated oven and took the child upstairs to hide her. A 4-year-old child said they saw the incident, according to the affidavit.

The documents say the investigator noticed both the 3-year-old and 4-year-old had scars "resembling knife cuts" and that both children told that their mother used a knife on them.

The 6-year-old child, along with a 9 and 10-year-old, told investigators Top drinks a lot of alcohol and would tell the children to find her more if she ran out. If the children did not find any, she would threaten to cut off their fingers and hands, according to the documents.

The children told investigators that Top threatened to kill everyone with a cleaver and that the children would hide knives so that their mother would not be able to threaten them, according to the affidavit.

Allen Police tell FOX 4 they have responded to 11 calls at the home since January 1, including the warrant that was issued Monday.

Top is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She is currently in the Collin County Jail where she is being held on $600,000 bond.