Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Palmetto girl missing since Dec. 10

article

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a Manatee County 7-year-old who has been missing since December 10.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child alert Friday for Ashley Ordaz, who was last seen in the 200 block of 15th Street in Palmetto on December 10, 2021.

Ashley is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 52 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and possibly has a small cut on her forehead.

PREVIOUS: Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Palmetto 7-year-old last seen a month ago

Investigators say she may be in the company of 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

They are possibly traveling in a white Ford Expedition SUV.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Ashley's whereabouts is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or dial 911.