Andrew Brown Jr.: Elizabeth City declares state of emergency as family prepares to view body cam footage

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed last week in North Carolina by sheriff’s deputies serving warrants, was preparing to view body camera footage of the shooting as a state of emergency was declared in the area.

Brown, a 42-year-old from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, authorities said. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday morning ahead of the possible public release of the body camera footage, WAVY-TV reported.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was one of multiple attorneys hired by Brown’s family, held a press conference Monday morning, leading the crowd in chants of Brown’s name and "just show the video."

The family had been scheduled to see the footage at 11:30 a.m. ET, but the viewing was delayed after law enforcement said redactions were needed on the video, such as blurred faces, according to the news station.

Reverend T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP, addresses the media with the family of Andrew Brown Jr. during a press conference at The Mt. Lebanon A.M.E Church calling for the release of body cam footage in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Under North Carolina law, a judge must generally sign off on the release of law enforcement body camera footage. Local activists and leaders of the Elizabeth City government have demanded the release of the footage, and a coalition of media filed a petition in court to make it public. The state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement calling for the swift release of the footage.

Over the weekend, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said he would ask a judge as early as Monday to release the video to the public as soon as he's confident it won't compromise an investigation into the shooting.

Wooten added that he would first check with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into the shooting, to make sure that releasing the video would not hamper their efforts.

"Only a judge can release the video. That's why I've asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation. Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully Monday, to have the footage released," Wooten said.

Wooten released the statement Saturday just after family attorneys, local clergy and civil rights leaders including the Rev. William Barber II, who leads the Poor People's Campaign, held a news conference to demand the footage be released.

"America, here is the issue: a warrant is not a license to kill, even if a suspect supposedly drives away," Barber said at the news conference attended by several of Brown's children and other family members.

"A warrant is not permission to shoot someone," he added.

According to court documents released Monday, the search warrant being served when deputies shot and killed Brown says that investigators used information from an informant, including recordings of drug buys.

The search warrant has been cited as the reason that deputies came to Brown’s house. Wooten has said that deputies shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants but released few other details. An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic indicate that Brown was driving away and may have been shot in the back. Seven deputies have since been placed on leave.

The warrant obtained by the Pasquotank County sheriff’s office and signed by a local judge said that an investigator in nearby Dare County was told by the informant that the person had been purchasing crack cocaine and other drugs for over a year from Brown, according to the Associated Press. The warrant said that in March, local narcotics officers used the informant to conduct controlled purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine on two separate occasions. The warrant says both buys were recorded.

Previously disclosed arrest warrants from Dare County included charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and methamphetamine against Brown.

The shooting has prompted days of protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.