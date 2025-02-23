Angel Flight West flies patients to Phoenix, and beyond, for health treatment

The Brief Pilots with Angel Flight West donate their time to taking patients to their treatments by plane. We're hearing from two of the pilots and a patient who, she says, feels this has made her cancer journey easier to manage.



Hundreds of people across the country fly into the Valley to receive specialized cancer treatments.

We're learning more about the pilots in our state who volunteer their planes to pick up patients out of state and bring them here for care.

The backstory:

Margo Hatch has flown on Kerry MacPherson's plane plenty of times.

"I called and was amazed at how easy it was," Hatch said.

She's not alone.

MacPherson and dozens of other pilots volunteer their planes around the clock to get patients where they need to go.

It's all part of Angel Flight West.

"It's very heartwarming for us to see how incredibly grateful these people are," MacPherson said.

‘Angel Flight has been huge for my journey’

Dig deeper:

"If I have two passengers, we have two seats in the back," said pilot Adam Robb.

He's trying to get hours in the air to become a commercial pilot, so why not volunteer his time in the sky?

"I would rather spend the time with amazing people learning their stories, giving back to the community and doing something more meaningful with it," Robb said.

Hatch was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. The El Paso, Texas resident wanted to get care at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Valley, but needed transportation.

So, whenever she has appointments, someone with Angel Flight West picks her up and takes her to Phoenix.

"Angel Flight has been huge for my journey, my story, my family. I have four kids. They don't want mom gone any longer than she needs to be, so it was a huge blessing and has been a huge blessing for my family from the beginning," Hatch said.

'They're just so giving'

"It has quickly transformed into something I am truly deeply passionate about, and I care so much about," Robb said.

Those conversations inside the planes can be so important, too.

"There's a lot of camaraderie and things that we share and talk about, and they really do feel, it's ironic it's called Angel Flights, because they really do feel like angels," Robb said.

It's an incredible way to volunteer – donating their skills, their planes, the fuel, all to make sure someone who was once a stranger doesn't have to worry about one more thing.

"They're just so giving, and it just makes that part of treatment and that part of your journey so much easier," Hatch said.

Click here to learn more about Angel Flight West.