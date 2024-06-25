Animal Control urges caution after efforts to save abandoned kittens fail

Every day, workers with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control make it a point to check the front door, just in case someone dropped off any animals.

On Friday, June 21, workers found little kittens that were just a couple of days old.

"Sadly, it’s not unusual for us, but we looked in and sadly, the first kitten had already passed away," said Kim Powell with MCACC.

The workers did everything they could to save the second kitten, who they named Blueberry. They kept the kitten on heat, and fed every few hours.

Unfortunately, Blueberry didn't make it either.

"It was hypothermic. Underweight. Severely underweight, and when it just doesn’t have that nurturing from the mom, it just declines very quickly," said Powell.

A general rule of thumb, according to officials, is to not leave any animals outside the shelter. People should wait until the animal shelter is open for pets to be surrendered, especially during the summer months.

"When we leave them here on the cement asphalt, it can be very dangerous," said Powell. "It releases heat from the ground and burns their paw pads, and if they’re in a box like these, they’re not getting any airflow."

Kittens especially, are oftentimes better left alone, as their mother might very well be nearby, and for the kittens, she is their best chance for their survival.

If a person does not see the kittens' mom within 15-18 hours, then they can call the Arizona Humane Society.

"People have the best intentions when they find newborn kittens and they bring them here, but the best thing to do is leave them alone," said Powell. "The mom is probably out hunting, trying to find food, or they’re hiding from you. They’re in a bush or tree nearby, making sure their kittens are OK."