'Anybody is welcome': AZ Run Club builds community & consistency

The Brief Founded by Nick and Laura Alonzo about a year ago, the AZ Run Club started as a way for the couple to meet new people after moving to the area and now draws around 100 participants every Sunday. The club emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming runners, walkers, pets and children of all experience levels, fostering friendships and motivation among its members.



What began as a small group seeking companionship for runs has blossomed into a vibrant community of nearly 100 people.

What we know:

The AZ Run Club, founded by Nick and Laura Alonzo, offers Gilbert residents a weekly opportunity to connect through exercise and post-run coffee.

It’s 6 a.m. on a Sunday, and dozens of people are gathered at Air Guitar in Gilbert.

"Showing up, be a part of the community, and then hang out afterward and have a cup of coffee," said Nick Alonzo, AZ Run Club founder.

Nick and Laura Alonzo started the group about a year ago because they were having a hard time meeting people after moving to the area.

"We like to run, and we know there's people out there that run, so let's try and bring them together," Laura Alonzo said. "So here we are, a year plus later, and it's really exploded."

Nick added, "We wanted to run with people and a lot of our friends don't run, so outside of ourselves, we were like, let's just create a run club and we can get to run and meet new people."

What started as a few people has now turned into about 100 people meeting every Sunday, year-round.

"Anybody is welcome," Nick said. "We have walkers, we have kids, pets. Veteran runners, seasoned runners, so we have a mix of everybody."

Big picture view:

Members say this started as a way to get out and exercise, but it’s turned into much more.

"I think I know by name probably 70 people here. Most of which I did not know before this run club," said runner Ben Bermudez.

Runner Willow Brown said, "I've made so many good friends here and everyone kind of pushes each other to sign up for different races. I was kind of getting in a funk with running, not getting motivated, and so once I joined the group, everyone's like, ‘Oh I’m signed up for this race and this race.' So it kind of motivates you again to get signed up and get going. It's been great."

The group meets at Air Guitar on Higley and Ray roads at 6 a.m. on Sundays. During the winter months, the group meets at 7 a.m.