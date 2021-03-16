Apache Junction PD: Officer in stable condition after being shot by suspects

An Apache Junction Police officer was shot and hospitalized on Tuesday, March 16, said a spokesperson for the department, adding that the shooting stemmed from a stolen vehicle investigation.

The incident unfolded near Main Street and Merrill Road when police say a stolen car suspect returned to a bank it was reported to be at earlier this week.

During the first report this week, police say the suspect led officers on a pursuit but it was terminated. When they got word the suspect was back at the location on Tuesday, officers began searching for the car.

Around 3:45 p.m., police say the suspect car pulled into a parking lot and reportedly tried to ram officers. That's when the officers shot at the suspect vehicle and the suspects shot back.

One of the officers was struck. Officials identified him as 29-year-old Officer Brian Brugman, a four-year veteran with the department.

"Brugman remains in stable condition at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa after the incident, where he underwent surgery late Tuesday," officials said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are told he is awake and alert this morning."

Officer Brian Brugman (Apache Junction Police Department)

A suspect was also struck by gunfire and is being hospitalized. His condition isn't known.

The Department of Public Safety will handle the investigation.

