Apolonio Romero: Search for missing 91-year-old Tempe man enters second week

The Brief Search efforts intensified as dive teams from multiple agencies scoured McKellips Lake in Scottsdale for 91-year-old Apolonio Romero, a Tempe man with dementia who has been missing since Jan. 2. Family members describe Romero as an approachable, bilingual fisherman who is hard of hearing, and authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.



Authorities and volunteers continued their search Friday for a 91-year-old man with dementia who has been missing for one week.

What we know:

Apolonio Romero was last seen Jan. 2 near Weber Drive and Miller Road in Tempe. Family members say they are increasingly concerned for the safety of Romero, who is also hard of hearing.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue dive team expanded the search this week to McKellips Lake in Scottsdale, collaborating with Scottsdale Fire and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators focused on the area near Hayden and McKellips roads because Romero is an avid fisherman who frequently visits the area.

What they're saying:

"He's just a nice guy, overall very approachable," said his grandson, Thomas Kittle. "He might just give a smile and a nod due to confusion and not really hearing you. He speaks English and Spanish well and loves to talk to everybody."

Romero is described as friendly and known to strike up conversations with strangers of all ages.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone who believes they have seen him to call 911 immediately.