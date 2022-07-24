'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcyclist

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
9
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz

'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcyclist

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:49PM
Entertainment
FOX 11
Los Angeles Premiere Of article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Jason Mamoa attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Ambulance" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Actor Jason Momoa, known for his roles in "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcyclist near Calabasas Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to officers, when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Canyon Road. Officials say Avagimyan's motorcycle crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes of the road, into the path of Momoa's Oldsmobile. 

The motorcycle collided with the left front area of Momoa's car. Avagimyan was thrown from the motorcycle. CHP and Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the scene. Officers say Momoa helped the motorcycle driver, flagged down another passing driver to call 911, and stayed with Avagimyan until help arrived. 

SUGGESTED: 2 killed in fiery Irvine crash, second driver arrested for DUI

Avagimyan was brought to Northridge Hospital for treatment, according to CHP. Momoa was not injured in the crash.

CHP is still investigating what led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 818-888-0980.