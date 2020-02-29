Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston suspends Communion due to coronavirus

article

In response to concerns expressed by the faithful regarding the potential spread of the coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is suspending the distribution of Holy Communion from the chalice and will distribute only under the form of the host until further notice.

Galveston-Houston parishes are recommending common-sense steps and precautions in regards to their congregation to help minimize any risk for the members who are present.

The church also reminds anyone who is ill that they are under no obligation to be present for Sunday Mass. Those attending liturgical assemblies are asked to respect that some may be uncomfortable with physical contact during times.

