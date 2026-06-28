Arizona Autism streamlines lifelong care for families

The Brief Arizona Autism provides a dozen comprehensive services under one roof to support individuals diagnosed with autism from childhood through adulthood. Co-founder Ryker Martin established the organization out of his personal struggle to find necessary care for his high-needs son, who is now 17-years-old. The facility utilizes play-based therapies in replicated environments, like grocery stores and dental offices, to build independent communication and coping skills.



Arizona Autism is a local facility providing services for Arizonans with autism for all stages of life. The organization sets itself apart by streamlining the care process for families navigating a complex system.

What they're saying:

"We do all 12 services under one roof," Ryker Martin, the CEO and co-founder of Arizona Autism, said. "The comprehensive model ensures continuous care as clients grow. Our joke is we're diapers to diapers. So that way your kiddo finds out they're diagnosed, we can help them from when they're like, three, all the way until adulthood when mom and dad can no longer take care of them."

For Martin, the mission is deeply personal. His son, now 17, was diagnosed with autism at three years old. The experience exposed significant gaps in the available local care networks.

"It was a struggle and a half to find services that Taven needs. Because Taven is high needs, and he had just a ton of things that were going on in his life that he needed services for," Martin said.

Dig deeper:

Arizona Autism has multiple clinics in the state. It also organizes group homes for adults and provides different types of therapies. Clinic Director and Board Certified Behavior Analyst Brooke Oltsik is one of the clinic's directors and helps with Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy. The specialized treatment targets long-term functional success.

Oltsik explained that the program focuses on "reducing behaviors that are not leading to independence or maybe causing them to be in a more restrictive environment, and increasing behaviors such as like coping skills and stuff like that to help them be more independent."

The play-based therapy follows the kid's natural motivation and recreates real-life environments like going to the dentist or grocery store. Participants also practice critical communication concepts, like how to order at dinner. These practical simulations unlock milestone moments for families who previously felt isolated by their circumstances.

"We're really able to help families expand their lives so they can not only do what might feel like a small thing to the average person of going out to dinner but also huge things like going to Disneyworld," Oltsik said.

The program aims to give families the help to live their fullest lives. Every detail of the space is intentionally designed to alleviate the clinical anxieties often associated with traditional medical centers.

"Everything we do is to make it like a fun, childlike, well-manicured environment where you feel like you're at home," Martin said.

What you can do:

For more information, visit https://www.arizonaautism.com.