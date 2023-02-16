Expand / Collapse search

Arizona bill would prevent colleges from banning concealed weapons

By FOX 10 Staff
Campus gun bill advances at Arizona State Capitol

PHOENIX - A bill that would allow concealed guns on Arizona college campuses has been advanced by state lawmakers.

House Bill 2667 passed in the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 15 in a party-line vote.

Under the legislation proposed by Tucson Republican Rep. Rachel Jones, colleges and universities would be prohibited from banning concealed weapons on campuses. 

"The governing board of any university, college or community college shall not enact or enforce any policy or rule that prohibits the possession of a concealed weapon by a person who possesses a valid permit," reads a section of the bill.

Supporters say it's a matter of self-defense and Second Amendment rights, but critics say guns on campuses could lead to more shootings.

