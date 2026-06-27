Arizona boat capsizes: Search for 2 missing boaters plagued by brutal winds

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The Brief A major search and rescue operation is underway at Wheatfields Lake in Apache County after a boat capsized Friday evening. Two people remain missing out of three occupants who fell into the water when the vessel overturned. First responders are facing severe obstacles, including northbound winds up to 35 mph, forcing lake closures.



A major search and rescue operation is underway at Wheatfields Lake after a boat overturned Friday evening, leaving two people missing as high winds continue to hamper recovery efforts on Saturday.

Timeline:

Emergency crews from multiple tribal, county and state agencies descended on the lake, located in Apache County, after receiving multiple reports of the capsized vessel at around 6:40 p.m. on June 26. Officials confirmed that three boaters fell into the water when the boat flipped. While the status of the third occupant has not been detailed, two victims are still missing as of Saturday afternoon.

Initial search operations were forced to a halt Friday night as darkness fell, and weather conditions became increasingly unsafe. Rescue teams returned to the water at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning to resume the search, but they have faced severe environmental obstacles throughout the day.

At 3 p.m., the Navajo Nation Police Department said first responders were battling relentless northbound winds of up to 35 mph, which had made the water operations exceptionally challenging.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't said what happened to the third person who fell into the water, or if searchers have found the overturned boat yet.

What You Should Know:

Because of the active and dangerous nature of the recovery mission, the north and west sides of Wheatfields Lake remain strictly closed to the public. Authorities have also banned all private watercraft from entering the area until the operation is complete, stating

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"Be cautious of driving in the area due to other agencies bringing in equipment," officials stated.