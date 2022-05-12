Arizona Cardinals reveal 2022 season schedule; to play Kansas City Chiefs in home opener

article

Officials with the Arizona Cardinals have unveiled their schedule for the 2022 regular season on May 12.

According to a statement, the team's first game will be against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11. The team's 1st away game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Team officials say this regular season, like the 2016 season, will feature four primetime games, which is a tie for the most primetime games in the team's history. Three of the games will be played at State Farm Stadium, and the other one will be a matchup between the Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers that will be played in Mexico City.

Team Schedule

