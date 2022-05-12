Arizona Cardinals reveal 2022 season schedule; to play Kansas City Chiefs in home opener
article
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Cardinals have unveiled their schedule for the 2022 regular season on May 12.
According to a statement, the team's first game will be against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11. The team's 1st away game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Team officials say this regular season, like the 2016 season, will feature four primetime games, which is a tie for the most primetime games in the team's history. Three of the games will be played at State Farm Stadium, and the other one will be a matchup between the Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers that will be played in Mexico City.
Team Schedule
Advertisement
- Week 1: Home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11. Kickoff at 1:25 p.m. (Arizona Time, same below)
- Week 2: Away game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 18. Kickoff at 1:25 p.m.
- Week 3: Home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25. Kickoff at 1:25 p.m.
- Week 4: Away game against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 2. Kickoff at 1:05 p.m.
- Week 5: Home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9. Kickoff at 1:25 p.m.
- Week 6: Away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Oct. 16. Kickoff at 1:05 p.m.
- Week 7: Home game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20. Kickoff at 5:15 p.m.
- Week 8: Away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 30. Kickoff at 10:00 a.m.
- Week 9: Home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 6. Kickoff at 2:05 p.m.
- Week 10: Away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 13. Kickoff at 2:05 p.m.
- Week 11: Game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 21. Kickoff at 6:15 p.m.
- Week 12: Home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 27. Kickoff at 2:05 p.m.
- Week 13: Bye week
- Week 14: Home game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. Kickoff at 6:15 p.m.
- Week 15: Away game against the Denver Broncos at the Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 18. Kickoff at 2:05 p.m.
- Week 16: Home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 25. Kickoff at 6:20 p.m.
- Week 17: Away game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2022. Kickoff at 11:00 a.m.
- Week 18: Away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 8, 2022.