Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Arizona company ordered to pay restitution in health care fraud case

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona company that operated dozens of urgent care centers has been ordered to pay $12.5 million in restitution to insurance companies in a criminal case of health care fraud.

UCXTtra Umbrella LLC did business under the name “Urgent Care Extra” and owned and operated a network of more than 30 urgent care centers primarily in metro Phoenix and Tucson, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Sept. 3.

A federal judge in Phoenix sentenced the company in late August after it previously pleaded guilty to health care fraud and engaging in monetary transactions derived from unlawful activity.

According to federal officials, the company admitted intentionally creating patient care practices and billing procedures that cause its providers and staff to overstate the complexity of medical services provided to patients.

That falsely inflated reimbursement rates from health insurance companies, officials said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.