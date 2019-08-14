Arizona Congressional candidates Michael Muscato, Chris Taylor discuss mass shootings, background checks, mental health

Mass shootings have grabbed the attention of Americans after 31 people were killed in shootings in El Paso and Dayton just 13 hours apart.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to those shootings.

In the aftermath of the shootings, there was ugliness on social media. People peddled conspiracy theories, and pushed blame to the extreme

Fox 10's Matt Rodewald felt it was time to have a conversation on how to fix it from people who can. He asked for candidates to come down to the studio and come up with some ideas.

Two responded from very different parts of Arizona. One was Michael Muscato, a Democrat from Peoria running for Congress in District 8. The other was Chris Taylor, a Republican from Safford seeking the nomination in District 1.

One was a former pro baseball player and now a business owner. The other, a military man who runs an outreach clinic. Both married, both with young kids, and both big time gun supporters.

They came up with two agreements: background checks and mental health reform.

Advertisement

The U.S. makes up less than 5% of the world's population, but has 31% of the world's mass shooters. Those numbers came out in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre.

There are currently 110 bills with Congress that have the word "gun" in them. Eighty-two of those were written by Democrats.

Watch the full interview here >>> https://www.fox10phoenix.com/video/594759