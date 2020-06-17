Arizona coronavirus hospitalizations, ER visits hit records

Arizona hospitals are treating a record number of coronavirus patients amid a surge of new cases.

The state’s Health Services Department reported a record number of emergency room visits for the virus as well. The agency confirmed 1,827 new cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed cases to 40,924 and deaths to 1,239.

Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from two weeks earlier. Emergency room visits for patients with virus symptoms soared to nearly 1,100. On June 3, hospitals reported seeing 638 patients in the ER.

Statewide Tuesday, hospitals were at 85% of capacity. That’s well above the 80% rate where Gov. Doug Ducey said they would have to halt elective surgeries to preserve space.

RELATED: Healthcare professionals pen letter to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, urging stepped up safety measures

Ducey said last week he would enforce that order, but Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said the department hadn’t yet required a halt as they review the capacity reports. The state reported a record of nearly 2,400 cases on Tuesday.

Ducey is under increasing pressure to take steps to stop a major increase in cases that has made Arizona one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

Ducey has suggested masks but so far has declined to issue a mandate. He sent a message on Twitter on Wednesday urging the use of masks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.